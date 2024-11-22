BJP's Bihar leaders huddle at Union Minister Giriraj Singh's Delhi residence

Patna, Nov 22 (IANS) A meeting of Bihar BJP leaders is currently underway at the residence of Union Textile Minister Giriraj Singh in New Delhi on Friday.

The meeting is focused on strategizing for the Assembly elections scheduled for November next year.

Prominent attendees include BJP state President Dilip Jaiswal, Deputy Chief Ministers Vijay Sinha and Samrat Chaudhary, Minister Mangal Pandey, Nitin Naveen, State In-Charge Vinod Tawde, and other core group members.

The BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar has recently faced internal friction over controversial statements by BJP leaders, such as Union Minister Giriraj Singh's remark comparing Ranchi to Karachi under the JMM government in Jharkhand.

This statement drew sharp criticism from the JD(U) leaders, highlighting ideological differences within the coalition.

Bihar Rural Works Department Minister Ashok Chaudhary distanced his party from the statement, clarifying that neither he nor the JD(U) supported such remarks.

Similarly, during Giriraj Singh's Hindu Swabhiman Yatra, JD(U) MLC Neeraj Kumar reiterated the party's stance, emphasizing that JD(U) had no connection to Singh's remarks or the Yatra's agenda.

These issues are likely to be addressed in the ongoing meeting at Giriraj Singh’s residence in the national capital, as BJP leaders deliberate on strategies to manage alliances and navigate differences while focusing on upcoming elections. The BJP may aim to strike a balance between its core ideological agenda and maintaining cooperation with its allies to ensure the coalition's stability in Bihar.

Following this strategy session, a workshop chaired by BJP National President J.P. Nadda has been organised at the party headquarters in Delhi. Bihar BJP leaders will participate in the workshop, where Nadda is expected to provide guidance and electoral insights to strengthen the party's approach for the upcoming elections.

This series of meetings highlights BJP's proactive efforts to consolidate its position in Bihar, emphasizing organisational strength and ideological clarity in preparation for the 2025 Assembly elections.

The BJP is intensifying its organisational and electoral preparations, with a focus on both strengthening internal coordination and enhancing grassroots presence ahead of key Assembly elections.

During the ongoing workshop chaired by Chief Nadda at the party headquarters in Delhi, discussions are centred on building mutual coordination with allies, bolstering the party’s booth-level strength, and refining election strategies.

State in-charges, co-in-charges, national front presidents, and election officers are actively participating in this workshop.

Prior to this, Nadda held a meeting with the party's general secretaries, including Bihar MP Radha Mohan Singh, to discuss initiatives such as the "membership pride" campaign and measures to further strengthen the organisational structure.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.