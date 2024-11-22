IFFI 2024: ‘Bidjara Kumari’ bridging aboriginal, Indian culture announced

Goa, Nov 22 (IANS) ‘Bidjara Kumari’, the first film to explore the intersection of Australian aboriginal and Indian cultures, has been announced at International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

“Bidjara Kumari” is with Anupam Sharma as lead producer and co-produced with renowned Australian filmmakers Richard Jameson, who is also the writer of the film and Jodie Bell.

The announcement coincides with Australia being the focus country at the IFFI’s “NFDC Film Bazaar”.

Anupam Sharma said, “It is an absolute honour to be part of the first film that unites two of the world’s oldest cultures to share their modern-day stories. Collaborating with Richard and Jodie on this culturally authentic project is an incredible privilege, and I look forward to bringing this story to life.”

Set to be the first film to explore the intersection of Australian aboriginal and Indian cultures, “Bidjara Kumari” is supported by development grants from Screen Australia and Screen Queensland, as well as co-production backing from India.

The film tells the emotionally charged story of an Australian girl Tasha, who goes through a transformative journey through India to find her father. Her journey takes her into a maze of incidents and situations that invoke her emotional memories involving her transnational identity and cultural connections.

“This is a story of identity and understanding culture,” said producer and writer Richard Jameson.

“Having been raised as a mixed-race kid myself, I know how many Indigenous children struggle with not fitting in. “Bidjara Kumari” offers an inspiring narrative for kids to begin their own journeys, connecting with their family, community, and culture.”

Co-producer Jodie Bell highlighted the importance of cultural accuracy in storytelling.

“Bringing Tasha’s story to the screen alongside Richard and Anu ensures authenticity and cultural safety. It is vital that our stories are told, seen, and heard while representing our cultures truthfully,” she said.

She also informed that the project has recently completed a cultural and film location in areas of northern India.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.