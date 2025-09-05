BJP won’t allow Nitish Kumar to become CM again: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Sep 5 (IANS) On the birth anniversary of socialist leader Jagdev Prasad, state Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav held a political unity rally at the New Stadium in Fazalganj, Sasaram, on Friday, saying that the ruling BJP won’t allow Nitish Kumar to become Chief Minister of Bihar again.

Addressing the gathering, Tejashwi launched a sharp attack on the ruling NDA government in Bihar, calling it a “junk government” that has “completed its life.”

He personally targeted CM Nitish Kumar, remarking that age has dominated Nitish Kumar; he is no longer capable of running Bihar.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Tejashwi claimed that the BJP has already made it clear that Nitish Kumar will not be the Chief Minister again, says Tejashwi Yadav.

“Nitish Kumar is completely stuck in the swamp, and the BJP will take revenge on him one by one,” he said.

Taking a swipe at the NDA slogan of double engine sarkar, Tejashwi alleged: “In this double engine government, one engine is of corruption and the other is of crime.”

The rally was attended by several senior RJD leaders, including former minister Alok Mehta, MP Sudhakar Singh, former minister Anita Devi, MLA Rajesh Gupta, and MLA Fateh Bahadur Singh.

The program was chaired by local RJD leader Shiv Shankar Kushwaha.

With the forthcoming Bihar Assembly election, opposition parties are intensifying grassroots outreach to consolidate their voter base.

The choice of Sasaram in the Shahabad region is politically significant. The region has traditionally been a stronghold of the RJD and its allies, having delivered impressive results in the 2020 Assembly elections.

The INDIA Bloc is now attempting to convert this regional dominance into a broader state-wide momentum.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Shahabad belt reaffirmed its loyalty to the opposition bloc.

The Karakat seat was won by Rajaram Singh Kushwaha of CPI-ML. Buxar went to Sudhakar Singh of RJD, and Ara was won by CPI-ML’s Sudama Prasad.

This performance has emboldened the opposition to position Shahabad as the launchpad for its state-level campaign.

Tejashwi Yadav, along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, had recently concluded the Voter Adhikar Yatra, which also began from Sasaram.

The symbolism of repeatedly choosing Shahabad for high-profile programs underlines its importance as a bastion for opposition politics.

With Nitish Kumar and the NDA also scaling up their campaign promises, including mega job announcements and welfare schemes, the Shahabad belt is expected to witness high-octane political activity as both sides seek to consolidate their support base ahead of polling.

