Hockey India felicitates Vandana Katariya and Lalit Upadhyay for their stellar careers

Rajgir (Bihar), Sep 5 (IANS) Hockey India today felicitated two stalwarts of Indian Hockey – former women’s hockey team forward Vandana Katariya and former Indian men’s hockey team forward Lalit Kumar Upadhyay – for their outstanding contributions to the sport. Both players had recently announced their retirements from international hockey, marking the end of two illustrious careers that inspired a generation of players and fans alike.

The felicitation took place in Rajgir on the sidelines of the ongoing Men’s Asia Cup, Rajgir, Bihar 2025. As a token of appreciation, Hockey India presented cheques of Rs 5 lakh each to Vandana and Lalit, acknowledging their dedication and service to the national teams.

Vandana, who officially retired in April, concluded a glittering career spanning more than 15 years. With 320 international caps and 158 goals, she departs as the most-capped player in Indian women’s hockey history. Since her senior team debut in 2009, Vandana has been at the forefront of Indian hockey’s biggest milestones, most memorably India’s historic fourth-place finish at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where she became the first and only Indian woman to score a hat-trick at the Games.

Reflecting on the honour, Vandana Katariya said, “It has been the greatest privilege of my life to wear the India jersey and represent my country. Hockey has given me everything, and I will cherish these memories forever. I am deeply thankful to Hockey India for this recognition and, most importantly, to my teammates with whom I have shared every high and low over the past 15 years. They were like a family to me — we pushed each other, supported each other, and celebrated every victory together.

"Whatever I have achieved would not have been possible without their belief, hard work, and spirit. I am equally grateful to my family, who stood firmly by my side through every challenge and sacrifice, and whose constant encouragement gave me the strength to keep moving forward. I also thank all my coaches, support staff, and fans who inspired me throughout this journey, which has been truly unforgettable,” she added.

Meanwhile, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, who announced his retirement in June, brought down the curtain on a stellar career that began in 2014. Over 11 years, Lalit played 183 matches for India, scoring 67 goals and earning a reputation as a natural playmaker and big-match performer.

He played a pivotal role in India’s Bronze medal triumphs at the Tokyo 2020 and Paris 2024 Olympics, becoming one of the most dependable forwards of his generation.

Speaking at the felicitation, Lalit Upadhyay said, “I feel incredibly proud to have been part of some of the most historic moments in Indian hockey. From a small village in Varanasi to standing on the Olympic podium, the journey has been truly special.

"Representing India at the highest level was always a dream, and I sincerely thank my family, coaches, teammates, support staff, and Hockey India for their constant support. This honour belongs to all of them, and I will always be there to give back to hockey in any way that Hockey India finds me best suited,” he said.

Hockey India President Dr. Dilip Tirkey praised the duo, stating, “Vandana and Lalit have been exceptional ambassadors for Indian hockey. Vandana inspired millions with her fearless performances and her incredible journey, while Lalit’s flair and consistency brought much-needed firepower to the men’s team in crucial matches. On behalf of Hockey India, I congratulate them on their careers and thank them for their immense contributions to the sport.”

Hockey India Secretary General Bhola Nath Singh added, “Both Vandana and Lalit embody the spirit of Indian hockey – resilience, determination, and excellence. Their dedication has not only brought laurels to the country but has also motivated countless youngsters to pick up the sport. Hockey India is proud to felicitate them, and we wish them success in their future endeavours.”

