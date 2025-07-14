BJP will discard Nitish Kumar after polls: Cong's Danish Ali

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Following the shocking murder of Surendra Kewat in Bihar’s Patna district, former Congress MP Kunwar Danish Ali has launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) and BJP alliance, claiming that the state is witnessing a complete collapse of law and order.

He further accused the BJP of using Nitish Kumar only until elections, after which they would discard him “like their former allies”.

Ali's remarks came while he was in Moradabad as part of the Congress outreach programme, aimed at strengthening the party's grassroots structure.

Speaking to IANS, he said, “In Bihar, the people are completely disillusioned. Nitish Kumar has no real control; his government is being run remotely. He often forgets things due to his memory issues.”

Referring to the recent killings in Bihar, including the murder of 52-year-old Surendra Kewat, Ali emphasised that public safety has deteriorated drastically.

Kewat was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Sheikhpura village of Pipra police station area, under the Punpun block of Patna district. He was returning from his farmland after turning off the motor pump when he was attacked. The assailants fired four bullets at him before fleeing the scene.

This incident marks the second broad daylight murder in Patna within days, following the July 4 killing of businessman Gopal Khemka.

Slamming the BJP-JD(U) alliance, Ali added, “The BJP only wants to use Nitish Kumar until the elections as part of their social engineering strategy. After the elections, the BJP will discard him just like they did with their former allies.”

He predicted a political shift in the state, saying, “Nothing significant will happen in Bihar. Under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, an RJD-Congress-INDIA bloc government with an absolute majority is set to be formed.”

