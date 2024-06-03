BJP will come back to power at Centre: K’taka Cong MLA

Kolar, (Karnataka) June 3 (IANS) At a time when senior Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, President Mallikarjun Kharge, and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, are claiming that the INDIA bloc will form the next government, Karnataka Congress MLA has made a public statement acknowledging that the BJP will come back to power at the Centre.

Talking to reporters, Kolar Congress MLA Kottur G. Manjunath said: “I know BJP will come back to power at the Centre. I have to tell the truth even though I am a Congress MLA. I should not lie. We already knew that the BJP would come back to power at the Centre.”

He said that Congress' target is the next general election, and preparations are already underway.

“In the state, the BJP and Congress are going to win an equal number of seats. In Kolar Lok Sabha seat, the Congress will win by 29,000 votes,” he said.

