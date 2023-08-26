BJP slams RJD over extension of office in Patna

Patna, Aug 26 (IANS) After RJD extends its office in Patna following a court order, BJP senior leader and spokesperson Arvind Kumar Singh attacked the party saying that the hunger for land of RJD leaders has no end.

“I want to congratulate RJD for extending its office. This time, land was taken for the office and not for the family. RJD leaders are always hunger for land. RJD leaders have pressured authorities for the allotment of land,” Singh said.

RJD has an office on Veerchand Patel Path and Bihar Vidhan Sabha has allotted another same size land following court order.

Sources said that the two offices which are adjoining each other have a size of more than 26000 square feet. The office space is allotted to every political party on the basis of number of MLA, MLC and percentage of votes obtained in the elections. Every political party also pays a nominal charge to Bihar Vidhan Sabha for the office space.

Reacting on the allegation of BJP, Mritunjay Tiwari, the national spokesperson of RJD said: “The political ground of BJP is reducing in the country and hence its leaders are leveling allegations on us. Our leaders Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav have much bigger political ground than BJP. We are the single largest party and still our office is smaller than BJP. Its leaders are unnecessarily making hue and cry over the extension of land.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.