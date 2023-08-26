Jackie Shroff on International Dog Day: 'Dil khula rakhne ka, sambhal lene ka'

New Delhi, Aug 26 (IANS) On the occasion of International Dog day, Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff shared an endearing video that reflected his love for four-legged companions.

The heartwarming montage captures the joy and vitality that dogs bring into our lives, a sentiment that is deeply embedded in Jackie Shroff's own story.

A vocal advocate for the well-being of dogs, Jackie shared a heartfelt video urging us to adopt and rescue dogs saying: "Barish mai aankh khulla rakhne ka, Agar aankh khulla hai tho bhot sare aise chotte bacche I mean doggy’s little kids bhot milege, aankh khula rakhne ka, Dil khula rakhne ka, utha lene ka, aur sambhal lene ka (Keep your eyes open in the rain, for if your eyes are open, you will see many little kids I mean puppies. Keep your eyes open, keep your heart open, lift them up, and take care of them)."

Beyond his on-screen charisma, Jackie has carved a niche as a philanthropist. His dedication to the cause is beautifully showcased through his choice to adopt 14 dogs. Each adoption stands as a testament to his commitment to giving these animals a loving and nurturing home.

On the work front, Jackie will be next seen in Hindi film ‘Baap’ and Tamil movie ‘Quotation Gang’.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.