BJP slams Cong, says 'rioters'-friendly govt existing in Karnataka

Bengaluru, March 19 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP unit on Wednesday targeted the Congress-led government for creating a helpless situation for the police officers in the state.

The BJP also charged that the government is not a 'police-friendly government' but a rioters'-friendly government existing in the state.

BJP MLA and State BJP General Secretary, V. Sunil Kumar, made the statement in the Assembly while making a statement under the provision of 'Rule 69'.

"The series of incidents in the state raise the question on whether the Home Department is working in the state or it's dysfunctional. Is the State Home Minister able to comprehend what's going on in the state? Is police inefficient? Have criminal elements able to gain upper hand over the police in the state or they colluded with each other?" asked MLA Sunil Kumar.

"In the Udayagiri police station attack case reported from Mysuru city for an objectionable post, the police delayed arrests.

The police vehicles were pelted with stones, the rioters tried to torch fire and displayed extreme behaviour. If the incidents of DJ Halli-KG Halli and Hubballi police station attack cases are considered, the reason was a social media post hurting the religious sentiment of one religion. If Hindus take such developments seriously, there will be similar incidents every day in the state as Hindu gods are targeted often," the BJP leader said.

"It is clear that one group in the society is crossing the limits and the state government has turned a blind eye. Strict actions are initiated in other states when crimes are committed against women and society. In Karnataka, police are attacked and they are made helpless."

"The state government is in friendly terms with criminals and rioters. The hands of police are tied against criminals. The state is not police-friendly, its rioters'-friendly. This is happening for the first time in the state," Sunil Kumar said, while criticising the Congress government in the state.

"If police is attacked, the government does not give them free hand to deal with the situation, what about the morale of the police department under these circumstances? If Hindus come together in thousands there will not be any law and order issues, if Muslims come out in thousands there will be violence," he added.

"Whether the police in the state have turned criminal friendly? The government has washed away its hands in the Israel Tourist gang rape case? The incident had taken place at the UNESCO heritage site -- Hampi, an international destination. The state has lost its dignity and honour in the case. How could the state fail to provide security to foreign tourists at this location? This is suspicious," Sunil Kumar said, while criticising the Congress government.

"The state government labelled the accused person in the case of slashing of udders of cow as mad and sidelined the case in two days. The hopes that the government will consider the sentiments of Hindus who worship cows were dashed," the BJP leader added.

"The online fraud has reached villages in the state. The Police department has completely failed. There are cases such as a student who used his fee for online investment, lost money and ended his life. In another case, the money reserved for a job was used and resulting in that person ending his life. The government needs to consider it as a social menace and take up effective action," he said.

State Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Priyank Kharge, objected to the allegations levelled against the Congress government and said that the BJP leaders are always talking about Hindu-Muslim issues.

"How can you make allegations on the government? What happened to Hindu activist Paresh Mesta case? The case was given to the CBI and the investigations ruled out foul play in his death case?" Kharge asked.

MLA Sunil Kumar also said that in the capital city Bengaluru, the anti-social elements are roaming on bike flashing swords and other weapons.

"Don't they (criminals) have fear of police? The state government should not protect the criminals and peace should be restored," he added.

