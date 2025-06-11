BJP’s demand for resignation over stampede tragedy is politically-motivated: K'taka CM

Chikkaballapura (Karnataka), June 11 (IANS) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Wednesday accused the BJP of politicizing every issue and misleading people with false statements while demanding resignations purely for political reasons.

Speaking to the media at Bommasandra village helipad in Gauribidanur on Wednesday, CM Siddaramaiah was responding to the BJP’s protest demanding his resignation over the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium during the victory celebrations of the RCB, that claimed 11 lives in Bengaluru.

He questioned, “During the Maha Kumbh Mela, 40 to 50 people died in a stampede. Did anyone demand the resignation of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister? During COVID, when 23 people died due to lack of oxygen, did former CM Basavaraj Bommai resign in Karnataka?”

Asked whether the various commissions set up on the stampede incident will reach a logical conclusion, Siddaramaiah said a one-man commission has been formed to investigate and will submit its report in 30 days. “I do not wish to speak more on this matter,” he added.

He stated that BJP’s demand for his resignation is politically-motivated and lacks any basis.

Regarding the ED raids on Congress leaders, in the Valmiki Board case, he said, “If any law has been violated, we will not support it. Legal action should be taken as per the law, and we will not obstruct its implementation."

On the caste census resurvey issue, the Chief Minister said that some complaints have been received. “The earlier survey is 10 years old and outdated. The Congress leadership has instructed a fresh survey to be carried out within a shorter timeframe. We are not rejecting the report. We have accepted it in principle,” he said.

Responding to a proposal by Home Minister G. Parameshwara to rename Tumakuru district as North Bengaluru, CM Siddaramaiah said it will be examined when it comes before the Cabinet.

When asked whether he was disappointed by the party leadership’s decision on the H. Kantharaju Commission's caste census report, he said, “We will act as per the decision taken by the party leadership. This is not our personal decision.”

Talking about the Karnataka government giving priority to primary and secondary education, he said. “Guest lecturers have been appointed where there are vacancies in state universities. More lecturers will be recruited, their salaries increased, and necessary facilities provided.”

On centrally-sponsored schemes, CM Siddaramaiah explained, “Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, the state government contributes 50 per cent, the Centre 30 per cent, and beneficiaries 20 per cent. Though the National Health Mission involves a larger share from the state, it is branded as Ayushman Bharat. In many central schemes, the Prime Minister’s name is used. Under the Kusum-B scheme, the Centre gives 30 per cent. If we don’t agree, even that won’t come. To benefit farmers and ensure rural development, we are compelled to cooperate."

CM Siddaramaiah said the Yettinahole project is likely to be completed in two years and a meeting of ministers, MLAs, and officials from the concerned region has been convened.

“The state’s financial condition is sound. Funds have been allocated for both guarantee schemes and development programmes,” Siddaramaiah said in response to a media query.

He noted that last year’s capital expenditure was Rs 52,000 crore, which has increased to Rs 83,000 crore this year — a rise of Rs 31,000 crore. “How can a government with such spending go bankrupt? Over Rs 50,000 crore has been provided for guarantee schemes,” he asserted.

“In the past two years, our government has fulfilled 242 out of 593 promises. In contrast, the central government has fulfilled only about 10 per cent of its 600 promises,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.