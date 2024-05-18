BJP’s calculated move to rope in Yogi Adityanath to consolidate its position among Hindus in Maharashtra

Mumbai, May 18 (IANS) It is a calculated move by the BJP to rope in Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra as the fiery UP CM is seen as someone who can protect the interests of the Hindu community and effectively counter the alleged 'Islamisation' of India.

CM Adityanath addressed about 10 rallies across Maharashtra as he emerged as the leader in demand for the BJP and Shiv Sena cadres after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, especially amid the opposition’s allegations that the Constitution will be changed if the BJP retains power at the Centre after the Lok Sabha polls.

Adityanath, in his speeches, also attacked the Congress government in Karnataka for proposing to include all castes and communities of Muslims under the Other Backward Class (OBC) section.

The BJP organised Adityanath’s rallies in areas such as Maregaon, Vasai-NalaSopara, Kurla, and Solapur, among others, where the Hindus and Muslims play a dominant role in deciding the fates of the party nominees.

Further, the UP CM's campaign blitz in the state is also seen as an attempt to reiterate that the BJP is the true advocate of Hindutva, painting the Shiv Sena (UBT) headed by Uddhav Thackeray as 'fake' as it has 'compromised' Hindutva to gain power and is now indulging in appeasement politics by teaming up with the Congress and the NCP (SP).

Adityanath focused his speeches largely on hailing the PM Modi-led government’s achievements, including the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the abrogation of Article 370, the ban on triple talaq, and the stern actions to curb cross-border terrorism and Maoist extremism in the country, among others.

By painting the Congress as 'Rashtra Drohi' and 'Desh Drohi', especially in the wake of certain comments made by its leaders, Adityanath has reiterated that the BJP is well positioned to save the country from 'Islamisation', and counter the appeasement politics of the opposition parties.

Adityanath chose to rake up the killing of three Sadhus in Palghar during the rule of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to send a clear message that the BJP will not tolerate violence against Hindus and take stern action against those indulging in such incidents.

He also went on to add that had such killings taken place in Uttar Pradesh, the culprits would have been sentenced to death.

This apart, the BJP also chose to arrange Adityanath’s rallies in areas where the migrant population, especially from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, live in large numbers as their support is crucial to achieving the party's 'Mission 45 Plus' target in Maharashtra and 400 plus seats across India.

