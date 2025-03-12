BJP raises concern over Cong govt’s failure to check illegal immigration in K’taka Assembly

Bengaluru, March 12 (IANS) Karnataka BJP raised concern in the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday over the Congress government's failure to curb illegal immigration in the state. Manappa D. Vajjal, BJP MLA from Lingasugur, brought up the issue in the House.

MLA Vajjal stated that, according to the Congress-led government's official statistics, there are only 556 illegal immigrants in the entire state. However, in Vijayapura district alone, there are 13,000 illegal immigrants settled. "If one district has 13,000 illegal immigrants, then the actual number across the state must be in the lakhs," he asserted.

He further alleged that these illegal immigrants had obtained government-issued documents such as ration cards and voter IDs, making it difficult to identify them as foreigners. "They are involved in drug peddling and narcotics-related activities and are misleading local youth," Vajjal claimed.

"The data available with the government is inaccurate. I urge the Home Minister to identify illegal immigrants across all districts. More importantly, the officials responsible for providing them with government documents must be identified. Bengaluru and Karnataka are globally recognised, and illegal immigrants are harming the state's reputation," he added.

BJP MLA and General Secretary V. Sunil Kumar stated that illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Pakistan pose a threat to national security. "The Rohingyas who have settled here are engaging in criminal activities. However, the government’s statistics claim that there are only 556 illegal immigrants in the entire state. This issue needs to be discussed for at least 30 minutes. They are settling in places like Kodagu and Bengaluru, and the government should not take this matter lightly," he emphasised.

He also noted that illegal immigrants had been settling in Karnataka for the past 20 years.

Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka stated, "Illegal immigration is a serious issue, especially in Bengaluru. We are talking about people coming and settling here from Bangladesh. Additionally, individuals from countries like Nigeria are involved in drug peddling, with drugs being supplied from there. These immigrants are even attacking the police. Bangladeshi immigrants have managed to obtain all the necessary paperwork. We need a detailed discussion on this matter in the House."

Speaker U.T. Khader assured that he would consider allowing a comprehensive discussion on the issue and directed Home Minister G. Parameshwara to provide a clarification.

Last week, the Karnataka government said that there are 137 illegal immigrants in the state, including nationals from Bangladesh and Pakistan, and has assured that authorities are constantly monitoring the movements of illegal immigrants from the two neighbouring countries.

Among the 137 illegal immigrants identified in the state, 25 are Pakistani nationals.

During a discussion in the Assembly on the growing menace of illegal immigration, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that as of now 137 illegal immigrants from various countries, including Bangladesh and Pakistan, have been identified, and arrested, and legal action has been initiated against them.

