Bangladeshi convicted by Tripura court, 29 nationals of neighbouring country held by BSF

Agartala, March 12 (IANS) A Tripura court on Tuesday convicted and sentenced to one year of simple imprisonment of 100 days and a fine of Rs 5,000 to a 29-year-old Bangladeshi youth for entering into India illegally last year, officials said.

A police official said that the Judicial Magistrate of first class court in southern Tripura's Gomati district convicted Bangladesh national Rajib Chandra Das under various provisions of law, including Indian Passport Act.

The court imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 and sentenced to one year of simple imprisonment of 100 days, the official said, quoting the court order.

Investigating Officer Kartik Dey, who investigated the case and submitted the charge sheet which ended in conviction, said that Rajib Chandra Das was arrested by the police on December 26 last year.

Das is a resident of Pudua village of Feni district of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesman on Tuesday said that the border guarding troops of Tripura Frontier in separate operations in between March 6 to 10 apprehended 29 Bangladesh nationals and seven Indian nationals, including touts from different locations of Tripura.

The Bangladeshi and Indian nationals were arrested from West Tripura, North Tripura, Sepahijala and South Tripura districts.

BSF battalions have also conducted nine village coordination meetings in border areas to address the concerns of the local population.

The BSF continues to enhance its surveillance and intelligence capabilities to ensure the safety and security of the nation, the spokesman said.

He added that the para-military troops have enhanced vigil and intensified its domination along the International Border since the violence in Bangladesh began in June-July last year, specially after the fall of the former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

