BJP promises change for Delhi, targets AAP govt in poll slogan

New Delhi, Dec 7 (IANS) In a move to consolidate its political foothold in the national Capital, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has amplified its campaign against the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, focussing on what it termed as public dissatisfaction and the promise of a "double-engine government" to transform Delhi.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, while addressing party workers and the press, said there was a "prevailing sentiment of dissatisfaction among the people of Delhi."

Commenting on the poster released by the BJP on Saturday, which says, 'Ab nahi sahenge, badal ke rahenge (we will not tolerate anymore, we will bring change)' Sachdeva remarked that it was the people's slogan.

“This is the slogan of the people of Delhi. When we were preparing the manifesto engaging with the people and meeting traders, Residents Welfare Associations, and speaking to the public at large, including those living in slums, everyone shared the same opinion, they want to be free from Arvind Kejriwal. They will no longer tolerate him and want change," Sachdeva said.

He further emphasised that this dissatisfaction has turned into a collective call for change.

“It is from this sentiment that the call for change has arisen — we will no longer tolerate this, we will bring change, and we will form the BJP government in Delhi,” he added.

The BJP has framed its campaign around the idea of aligning Delhi’s governance with the policies and vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The people of Delhi understand that only a double-engine government, one at the state and the other at the Centre, can bring real development to the national Capital,” Sachdeva stated, asserting that Delhi’s improvement requires synergy between the local and central governments.

