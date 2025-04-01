BJP MPs seek Dharmendra Pradhan's intervention to save 400-acre land near Hyderabad University

Hyderabad, April 1 (IANS) BJP MPs from Telangana on Tuesday urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to intervene and save 400 acres of land in Kancha Gachibowli near the Hyderabad Central University campus.

A delegation of MPs led by Union Minister for Mines and state BJP president G. Kishan Reddy met Pradhan in Delhi and submitted a memorandum.

The delegation included Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar and MPs Arvind Dharampuri, Eatala Rajender, K. Vishweshwar Reddy and G. Nagesh.

The BJP MPs sought Dharmendra Pradhan’s intervention to protect ‘ecological and heritage land’ which the Telangana government has decided to auction.

“This land, which is home to unique rock formations, rich biodiversity, and vital green cover, plays a critical role in maintaining the environmental balance of our city,” reads the memorandum.

The MPs pointed out that the area located near the University of Hyderabad is not just a real estate asset, but it is a carbon sink, housing 734 species of plants, 220 species of birds, and vulnerable species like the Indian star tortoise. The land also contains two lakes -- Peacock Lake and Buffalo Lake -- which sustain local biodiversity. “Moreover, the iconic Mushroom Rock formation, a symbol of our geological heritage, is part of this landscape,” it said.

The Union minister was informed that the University of Hyderabad community, including students, faculty and residents, has strongly opposed this auction. On March 10, a large-scale protest was held at the Mushroom Rock, and a petition demanding the cancellation of the auction has already received over 22,000 signatures. The MPs said these concerns must not be ignored.

“The Telangana State Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TSIIC) plans to develop and monetise this land. However, the State Government is silent on whether an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) has been conducted or has any alternative development strategies that balance urbanised with conservation been explored, which is worrisome,” they said.

They requested the government, through the Union Minister, to immediately explore options to halt the land auction process, set up a review committee to study its ecological significance, and explore sustainable alternatives.

Bandi Sanjay said they explained how these lands, rich with 700 medicinal plants and 220 bird species, are Hyderabad’s environmental treasure. He alleged that the Congress government is shamelessly eyeing it for real estate loot worth thousands of crores.

Stating that HCU students and Hyderabad citizens were already protesting, the Union Minister of State accused the government of ignoring the outrage.

