BJP moves EC to cancel Pawan Khera’s 'duplicate' vote

New Delhi, Sep 3 (IANS) The BJP has moved the Election Commission of India (ECI) against Congress leader Pawan Khera, alleging that he holds an additional vote in the national capital.

The objection was raised through Form 7, submitted by a BJP Booth Level Agent (BLA), seeking deletion of what it described as Khera’s "extra entry" in the electoral rolls.

According to the copy of the application, BJP BLA Prashant Sharma has requested the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Assembly Constituency No. 40, New Delhi, to delete Khera’s additional entry on the grounds of "already enrolled".

The objection was filed under Rule 13(2) and Rule 26 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, which govern the inclusion and deletion of names in the rolls. The application specifically targets the entry of Khera, a resident of H. No. 3, NDMC Flats, Type-IV, Lodhi Road, Kaka Nagar, New Delhi (EPIC No. SJE0755967).

The BJP argued that Khera’s name already exists elsewhere in the electoral rolls, thereby constituting duplication, which violates election laws.

Form 7 is a statutory tool provided to citizens, political parties, and BLAs to raise objections against the wrongful inclusion of names in voter lists. Grounds include death, shifting of residence, being underage, non-citizenship, or duplication due to multiple enrolments.

The step comes as the BJP has intensified its attack on the Congress on the issue of the 'voter theft campaign'. After revealing Congress national spokesperson Khera's two voter IDs, the BJP on Wednesday targeted his wife, also a Congress leader, for also holding "two active EPICS".

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya on social media platform X, stated that Pawan Khera's wife Kota Neelima, who contested from the Khairatabad segment in Telangana, also holds two active EPICs -- one in Khairatabad and another in New Delhi.

Sharing the details of the two cards -- EPIC Number: TDZ2666014 Assembly: 60-Khairatabad, which was active in 2023 and 2025; EPIC Number: SJE0755975 Assembly: 40-New Delhi, Malviya questioned Rahul Gandhi's silence over the issue.

"Rahul Gandhi held a press conference and, without adequate due diligence, targeted and tarnished honest voters - even putting them at risk by revealing their identities without consent. He doxxed young, upwardly mobile professionals and poor daily wagers who had moved cities in search of better opportunities," he said on X.

While attacking Gandhi, Malviya said that it was quite obvious that Congress leaders hold multiple EPIC numbers and are registered voters in more than one place, which was no coincidence.

