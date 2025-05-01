BJP mocks CM Siddaramaiah on caste census advice to Centre

Bengaluru, May 1 (IANS) The Karnataka BJP, on Thursday, criticised Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on his caste census remarks, saying that the exercise done by the Congress-led government was a model for how not to conduct the census.

Earlier, CM Siddaramaiah said that his government was fully prepared to extend any guidance to the Union government on the caste census.

R. Ashoka, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, stated, “Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, your statement suggesting that Karnataka’s model should be adopted for the caste census is truly laughable. A report whose original copy has gone missing, which lacks even the signatures of the secretaries, where applications were filled by school children paid five to ten rupees per form, where houses with dogs were skipped during enumeration, and which even after ten years remains unaccepted - your caste census report stands as a textbook example of how not to conduct a caste census.”

“Your claim that the BJP has always opposed the caste census is an outright lie. In 2010, the then Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, the late Sushma Swaraj, had formally conveyed to the UPA government that the BJP supported, including caste enumeration in the 2011 census. The BJP had also supported the unanimous resolution passed in Parliament on the matter,” Ashoka pointed out.

However, instead of conducting a proper caste census, the then Congress government carried out a flawed Social-Economic Caste Census - 2011 (SECC-2011). Like Karnataka’s caste census, this too suffered from poor planning and ineffective execution, leading to its complete failure. Despite spending crores of rupees, the findings were never officially released. This reveals the Congress party’s true commitment towards the caste census, Ashoka stated.

“The BJP has never misused the caste census as an electoral weapon. When in power, we demonstrated commitment by deciding to carry out the caste census. We did not indulge in petty politics by shedding crocodile tears while in opposition and ignoring the issue when in power. This reflects our genuine dedication to social justice. BJP’s only concern regarding the caste census has always been that it should not be misused for political attacks,” Ashoka underlined.

“The caste census that the Central government is now set to conduct will be carried out in a highly transparent, scientific, and purposeful manner - not manipulated for political gain as your Congress government did by twisting data to suit your needs,” Ashoka stated, addressing CM Siddaramaiah.

Karnataka’s caste census process serves only as an example of how not to conduct a caste census; there are no aspects worth emulating from it, he reiterated.

Welcoming the decision for caste census by the centre, CM Siddaramaiah stated on Wednesday, “Just as the BJP initially mocked our five guarantee schemes and later adopted them, the Modi government’s decision to implement a caste census proves that Congress’ policies are rooted in public welfare.

"The Karnataka government’s caste-based Social, Economic, and Educational Survey is a robust model. We are fully prepared to extend any guidance or support the Union government may need,” the CM said.

CM Siddaramaiah further stated, “Our government wholeheartedly welcomes the Union government’s decision to conduct a caste census along with the national population census. At this moment, I urge the Union government to also carry out a social, economic, and educational survey alongside the census. In Karnataka, we didn’t just conduct a caste census - we also gathered data on the social, economic, and educational status of communities. Based on this data, we have taken steps to revise and expand the current reservation policy. I hope the Union government will now follow through with this process as well.”

