BJP MLA Shreyasi Singh hails Indian Army, PM Modi's leadership for successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor'

Patna, May 7 (IANS) After the successful execution of 'Operation Sindoor', BJP MLA and international shooter Shreyasi Singh, on Wednesday, lauded the Indian Army's valiant action and the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a celebratory event held at Kachhari Chowk in Bihar's Jamui.

Shreyasi Singh, who represents the Jamui Assembly constituency, described the airstrike targeting nine terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) as both bold and symbolic.

"Under this operation, the Army has demolished nine terror hideouts located in Pakistan and PoK, which is not only a bold but also a decisive step. The way the terrorists had targeted women's vermilion (sindoor), the Army has responded using the same symbol to deliver a powerful message," she said.

She emphasised that Operation Sindoor went beyond a military campaign -- it was a mission tied to the identity and emotions of every Indian.

"This is not just a military operation, but a mission linked to India's identity and the feelings of every citizen. I proudly say that this operation was led by two brave sisters, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who are living examples of women empowerment," Singh added, celebrating the female leadership in the armed forces.

In the wake of the strikes, the security apparatus has been significantly strengthened, especially in bordering states like Bihar.

The Chief Minister's residence in Patna is now under heightened surveillance, with dog squad teams deployed to inspect all incoming vehicles.

Officials confirmed that no private vehicle will be allowed entry without thorough checking, marking a shift from earlier protocols.

This measure underscores the government's renewed vigilance following rising India-Pakistan tensions.

Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah convened an emergency meeting via video conference with Chief Ministers, Chief Secretaries, and the Director General of Police of all border states.

The objective was to review India's internal and border security in light of the escalating regional situation.

Participants included representatives from Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Sikkim and West Bengal, alongside the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh B.D. Mishra.

The Central government, sources said, is especially focused on strengthening surveillance and security along the borders with Pakistan and Nepal.

