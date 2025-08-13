BJP leader Surendran slams LDF, UDF on voter list allegations

Thrissur, Aug 13 (IANS) Senior BJP leader and former Kerala state president K. Surendran on Wednesday ridiculed both the CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF over their allegations of large-scale voter list manipulation in Thrissur, where Union Minister Suresh Gopi is the MP.

Speaking to reporters in Thrissur, Surendran questioned how the state's two dominant political fronts remained silent if, as alleged, a party without even a single MLA in Kerala managed to add 60,000 "illegal" votes.

"If you couldn't detect such a thing, you should hang yourselves," said Surendran.

Surendran asserted that Suresh Gopi would not only win again in 2029 but also in 2034, with an even larger mandate, dismissing the current controversy as an attempt to dent the minister's popularity.

"These allegations will only increase public support for him," he claimed.

Explaining the BJP's position, Surendran pointed out that the Election Commission now allows three revisions of the voter list annually, compared to one earlier, and that any citizen residing in a constituency for over six months is eligible to register.

"Suresh Gopi and his family had rented a house in Thrissur as part of his political work and duly transferred their votes there," added Surendran.

He acknowledged that a small number of votes had been shifted from other districts but insisted the figures were negligible.

"MLAs and MPs from both the Congress and CPI(M) have votes registered in multiple places. Why is this a problem only when it's Suresh Gopi?" he asked.

The BJP leader also criticised the opposition for raising objections based on the claims of "a single woman" rather than following proper legal channels.

He cited his own 2016 Assembly election loss by 89 votes, where he later proved 80 fake votes in court without creating a media uproar.

"Whether the opposition likes it or not, Suresh Gopi will be here for the long run," Surendran declared, likening the BJP to a "majestic elephant" that would remain unshaken by "small jackals making noise".

