BJP gears up for Bihar Assembly polls, Dilip Jaiswal to be new state chief

Patna, March 4 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has ramped up preparations for the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections with a crucial State Council meeting scheduled on Tuesday at Bapu Auditorium in Patna.

Dilip Jaiswal is set to be formally appointed as the Bihar BJP state president. The meeting will see the participation of BJP leaders and workers to strategize for the elections.

Several important decisions related to the party’s election campaign and leadership are expected.

Jaiswal has filed his nomination for the post and is expected to take charge officially later in the day. His nomination papers were submitted on Monday in front of the Election Officer and the BJP State General Secretary Rajesh Verma.

His proposers included Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha, Minister Mangal Pandey, and Legislative Councillor Sanjay Mayukh. Notably, no other candidates filed nominations, making his appointment a certainty.

Union Energy Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is the chief observer of the event. Besides him, Bihar BJP in-Charge Vinod Tawde, Co-in-Charge Deepak Prakash, Ministers from Bihar and the Central government, BJP state officials and district presidents, block presidents and others will attend the meeting.

Over 6,000 members, including divisional presidents, state officials, and working committee members, are expected to participate. The State Council meeting is being held just after the recent cabinet expansion, indicating the BJP’s aggressive election preparations.

Dilip Jaiswal is currently a Bihar Legislative Council member, he has been associated with the BJP for a long time. He was appointed Bihar's BJP state president on July 25, 2024, replacing Samrat Chaudhary.

He previously served as Revenue and Land Reforms Minister in the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government and resigned from his ministerial post ahead of the cabinet expansion to focus on party leadership.

His appointment is seen as a crucial move by the BJP ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. The meeting will likely discuss the BJP’s election strategy and campaign roadmap.

With the Delhi elections concluded, the BJP is shifting its focus entirely on strengthening its presence in Bihar for the Assembly polls.

