Here’s how Suhana Khan ‘sums up’ her Bali holiday

Mumbai, March 4 (IANS) Actress Suhana Khan, who is the daughter of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, has shared some highlights from her holiday in Bali.

Suhana took to Instagram, where she shared a motley of pictures. She shared a few glimpses of herself, the waterfall, beautiful blue sea and a note from the butler of the hotel, where she was staying.

“To sum it up,” Suhana captioned the post.

Suhana made her acting debut in 2023 with the teen musical comedy film “The Archies”, directed by Zoya Akhtar. She played the role of Veronica Lodge in the film, which was released digitally on the streaming giant Netflix.

The film is a live-action adaptation of "The Archies," a fictional rock band who appeared in the 1960's animated cartoon, The Archie Show. The film stars Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi "Dot" Saigal and Yuvraj Menda.

She will next star alongside her father, Shah Rukh Khan, in his much-anticipated film “King.” The movie will reportedly be directed by Sidharth Anand, with Abhishek Bachchan playing the antagonist. Filming for the project is expected to begin in 2025.

In other news, Shanaya Kapoor revealed that her new ‘gang’, which her best friends Suhana and Ananya are not a part of.

The young starlet took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared a couple of her photos. In some, Shanaya is seen posing with her gang, while others show her in her candid best.

For the caption, she simply wrote, “gang.”

Meanwhile, Shanaya is preparing for her Bollywood debut with the film "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan," directed by Santosh Singh. Based on Ruskin Bond's cherished short story "The Eyes Have It," the movie features Shanaya in the role of a theatre artist, alongside Vikrant Massey, who plays a blind musician.

Filming for "Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyaan" began in Mussoorie last October, with additional shoots planned in Europe. While an official release date is still awaited, the film is expected to arrive in theatres by mid-2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.