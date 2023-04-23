BJP delegation to meet TN Guv for independent audit of PTR audio clip

Chennai, April 23 (IANS) A delegation of Tamil Nadu BJP leaders will call on Governor R.N. Ravi on Sunday evening, and urge him for an independent audit of the audio clip which is attributed to the state Finance minister, PTR Thiagarajan.

In the audio clip which is allegedly an interaction of the finance minister with journalists, it has been mentioned that a DMK leader and his relative have amassed huge wealth.

Denying the allegations, PTR Thiagarajan had stated that the voice in the audio clip was not his and it was a clear attempt of manipulation in which several audio tapes were cut and pasted in an attempt to malign the image of the DMK and himself.

The Tamil Nadu BJP leadership said that the delegation would urge the Governor to initiate an independent forensic audit of the audio clip.

The BJP state president K. Annamalai, in a statement on Sunday said, "We challenge PTR Thiagarajan to produce an audio clip with a similar content but with my voice. We shall submit both audio samples to a court-monitored investigation and let the investigation agency ascertain the genuine nature of both audio clips."

Annamalai said that the audio clip supports the claims that he has made in 'DMK files'.

The ruling DMK has however said that the BJP is desperate as it has not been able to make electoral dividends in the state and has been making baseless allegations against the ruling party.

PTR Thiagarajan wrote on Twitter that the 26-second fabricated audio clip was a deliberate attempt to divide him from his party leader and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

The minister also said that with the ability to create fabricated and machine-generated clips using advanced technology that is easily accessible, more audio and even video clips could emerge in the coming days and months with malicious content.

