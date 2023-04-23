Verbal duel after Telangana BJP's Rs 25 crore allegation against Congress

Hyderabad, April 23 (IANS) Leaders of BJP and Congress in Telangana were engaged in a verbal duel after BJP MLA Eatala Rajender alleged that state Congress president A. Revanth Reddy took Rs 25 crore from the ruling BRS in Mungode Assembly by-elections.

A day after Revanth Reddy became emotional while taking a vow at Bhagyalakshmi temple to refute Eatala's allegation, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar remarked on Sunday that Revanth Reddy had tears in his eyes due to fear of losing his post.

Sanjay clarified that Eatala did not say Rs 25 crore was given to Revanth Reddy. "He only said Rs 25 crore was given to Congress to lose the by-election to BRS," he said.

Revanth Reddy took a vow at Bhagyalakshmi temple to disprove Eatala's allegation. The BJP MLA, however, did not turn up at the temple to take the vow as demanded by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president.

BRS had won the Munugode by-election late last year. The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of sitting MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy. He quit Congress and contested by the bypoll as BJP candidate.

Sanjay welcomed Revanth Reddy's visit to Bhagyalakshmi temple, which the BJP is using to push its political narrative. He claimed that his wish that all should come to the temple was getting fulfilled.

Sanjay alleged that the BRS is providing money to Congress for Assembly elections in Karnataka. He also predicted that in Telangana, BRS and Congress will together contest the elections.

The BJP leader said people of Telangana should know that a vote for Congress is a vote for BRS. He urged people not to waste votes on these parties who have deprived the state but give a chance to BJP's double engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has hit back at BJP and alleged that it was BJP which had colluded with BRS. Congress leader Mahesh Kumar Goud said that there is no difference between Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Congress leader claimed that the Congress alone was fighting against corruption of BRS. He said the allegations against Congress were part of a conspiracy by the BJP and BRS.

TPCC official spokesperson Addanki Dayakar said that Eatala Rajendar had become "frustrated" at having "failed" to influence any leader to join the BJP. The BJP MLA heads the 'admission committee' of the party.

"If Rajendar has evidence, he must accept the TPCC chief's challenge and swear at Bhagyalakshmi temple," Dayakar said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.