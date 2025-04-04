BJP defends J&K L-G’s decision to transfer 48 officials

Jammu, April 4 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday defended the decision of Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to transfer 48 JKAS officers and criticised the National Conference (NC) for questioning the L-G’s move.

Addressing a press conference here, senior BJP leader and leader of the opposition (LoP) in the legislative assembly, Sunil Sharma, defended the Lt governor’s decision to transfer 48 JKAS officers, calling it "routine".

Sunil Sharma criticised the National Conference-led government for questioning the move and said that these transfers were conducted within the L-G’s jurisdiction.

The National Conference-led alliance on Friday passed a resolution cautioning the Centre ‘not to push the NC to the wall’.

The resolution criticised the Lt Governor’s right to transfer these officers, labelling it as interference in the functioning of the elected government.

Manoj Sinha told reporters in response to NC allegations that he was within his domain while transferring these officers as he had acted within the J&K Reorganisation Act 2019 passed by the Parliament.

“I know my limit and I will never cross it," Manoj Sinha told reporters.

Sunil Sharma said under the J&K Reorganisation Act, which came into effect in October 2019, all transfers related to law and order fall under the L-G’s purview.

“He has acted within his jurisdiction. These transfers are routine and in accordance with the law”, he said while replying to a question on a meeting being called by Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah over the issue.

Accusing the National Conference of treating J&K as its “personal property” for decades, Sharma said the ruling party has failed to acknowledge that particular ‘era is over’ and Jammu and Kashmir is now a Union Territory like Puducherry and Delhi, and is governed accordingly.

He also pointed out that the CM and other ministers also make transfers within their respective departments, including appointments of principals, lecturers, and other officials.

He further criticised the National Conference for failing to deliver on its promises to the people during elections.

“They have not provided 200 units of free electricity as promised. Their ration scheme is only for two years, yet they claim it will last five years. Those who are demanding statehood are doing so to gain control over transfers and industries. The people should understand whether this demand is for the welfare of the state or for personal power and influence”, he said.

Sharma also condemned the alleged manhandling of former minister, Harsh Dev Singh at Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary’s residence and added that such incidents reflect the frustration of the ruling party.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.