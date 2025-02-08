As BJP crosses majority mark in Delhi, Omar takes a veiled dig at AAP, Congress

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) In a veiled jibe at INDIA bloc allies AAP and Congress after early trends indicated the BJP had crossed the halfway mark in the Delhi Assembly elections, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday quipped that the two opposition parties should fight some more and finish each other off.

Taking to social media platform X, the National Conference leader shared a GIF which said: "Aur lado, jee bhar ke lado, samapt kar do ek dusre ko (Fight...fight to your heart's content, finish each other off)".

The Congress and the AAP which fought the Lok Sabha elections unitedly under the INDIA bloc chose to go it alone in the Delhi Assembly polls and did not hesitate to attack each other to the extent of dubbing each other as BJP's "B-team".

Last month, when the Congress and AAP announced they would go solo in the Delhi polls, the NC leader said there was no clarity about the INDIA bloc or its leadership and that it should be withdrawn if it was just formed for the general elections.

NC, a key constituent of the INDIA bloc largely remained "neutral" for the Delhi elections, unlike other allies Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) who are openly vouching and rallying support for the AAP.

The Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said he cannot say anything about the AAP and Congress' decision as he has nothing to do with the Delhi polls.

He had also expressed disappointment over zero clarity on INDIA bloc leadership, the lack of no meetings and its very existence.

Earlier, Abdullah called for a "strategy shift" in the INDIA bloc in a time-bound manner, failing which the purpose of the alliance will be defeated.

"If we continue on this path of division, it won’t bode well for the future of the INDIA Bloc," he said.

After the initial rounds of counting, trends indicate the BJP crossed the majority mark leading on 42 seats, and the AAP on 28.

