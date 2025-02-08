Amaran director Rajkumar tells Major Mukund’s parents: The entire nation looks up to you for your sacrifice

Chennai, Feb 8 (IANS) Director Rajkumar Periasamy, whose blockbuster film Amaran which is based on the life of braveheart Major Mukund Varadarajan, has now told the parents of the real life hero who laid down his life for the country that the entire nation looks up to them for their sacrifice.

Taking to his X timeline on the occasion of his film, featuring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi in the lead, completing a fantastic 100 day run in theatres, Rajkumar penned a lengthy post to the late major’s parents.

He wrote, “There aren’t enough words to express what I feel for you Appa, Varadarajan sir and Amma, Geetha ma’am. You are the true heroes whom #MajorMukundVaradarajan sir looked up to, and today. To have brought #Mukund sir to this world, raised, nurtured and sacrificed an immortal hero, any words will fail and fall before your feat. Thank you is all I have for your enormous heart and you will forever be loved as your #Amaran will be. #Amaran100 #100DaysOfAmaran”

Director Rajkumar Periasamy also thanked Indhu Rebecca Varghese, the wife of late Major Mukund Varadarajan for letting his team immortalise the Major’s life.

In a separate post, he wrote, “I wanted to write this on the #100thDayOfAmaran. Dear #IndhuRebeccaVarghese ma’am, you are elegance personified. Thank you for all that you are and the decision that you took. Forever grateful to you for allowing me and us to immortalise #MajorMukundVaradarajan sir and You on cinema also with all the liberties and trust!” “You have made a mark in my life and of everyone associated with #Amaran. #Amaran is #IndhuRebeccaVarghese ‘s world that permanently contains #MajorMukundVaradrajan and everything else! #Amaran100 #100DaysOfAmaran.”

Meanwhile, Actor Kamal Haasan's production house, Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI), which produced the film, thanked the audience and the unit Amaran for the phenomenal success.

Taking to its X timeline, RKFI said, "Your love, our journey! #Amaran100." In another tweet, it said, "Thank you all for making #Amaran a memorable experience! Without you, this art is just a dream—your love brings to life the story of a Braveheart. Thank you, audience and Team #Amaran, for turning passion into a masterpiece. #Amaran100”

The film, which released on October 31 last year, set the box office on fire, raking in over Rs 325 crores worldwide. The film is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who laid down his life in the service of the country while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir.

