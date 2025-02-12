BJP asserts 'Gunda Gardi' won’t work out in Delhi as Amanatullah Khan evades arrest

New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) Amid a growing search operation by the Delhi Police to apprehend AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, accused of orchestrating an attack on a police team, BJP leaders have strongly asserted that 'Gunda Gardi' (lawlessness) will not be tolerated in the national capital.

Talking to IANS, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh stated, "Delhi and the nation are asking the same question: Where is this criminal MLA? Who's hiding him, and who's offering him refuge? The AAP has become a safe haven for corrupt, deceitful criminals. It’s a tragic reality, that the AAP has turned into a sanctuary for such individuals across the country."

Lok Sabha member Yogendra Chandolia also joined the fray, emphasising, "If the police are investigating him, he's somewhere in Delhi. So why isn't he just going to the police station to cooperate? Is he holed up in some basement while staying in the city? The Delhi police should take swift action and arrest him now."

He added, "Gunda Raj has no place in Delhi. Just because Amanatullah Khan is an MLA doesn’t mean he is above the law. If the police don’t arrest him within 24 hours, they should hold his family accountable, just as they would with any ordinary criminal. They'll call them in, sit them down, and make them bring him to the station. Then, only after a lot of trouble, will Khan likely appear."

Amanatullah Khan, however, has denied allegations of evading capture. In a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the AAP leader refuted the claims, asserting that he was not in hiding and accusing the police of falsely implicating him.

The Okhla MLA had secured his seat in the February 5 Assembly elections with a significant margin of 23,639 votes. However, his party AAP faced a steep decline, winning only 22 seats—down from 62 previously—while the BJP made a remarkable comeback, clinching 48 seats and returning to power in Delhi after 27 years.

