BJP appoints TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari as national spokesperson

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday appointed TV journalist Pradeep Bhandari as its national spokesperson.

“BJP President J.P. Nadda has appointed Pradeep Bhandari as the party’s national spokesperson with immediate effect,” said the party in a statement.

Pradeep Bhandari also runs a psephology firm named ’Jan Ki Baat’, which has conducted Opinion and Exit polls during Assembly and general elections.

Bhandari joins the list of 30 BJP national spokespersons headed by Lok Sabha MP Anil Baluni, as mentioned on the party website.

Bhandari, in his previous stints, worked with many news organisations including Republic TV, India News, and Zee News.

