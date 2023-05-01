Bizman Amandeep Dhall gave false statements, created fake evidence: ED

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Liquor businessman and Brindco Sales Pvt Ltd Director Amandeep Dhall gave a false statement to derail the probe in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) alleged in its third supplementary charge sheet.

It also accused Dhall of destroying four cellphones in the span of two years out of which only one phone was retrieved by them. The recovered phone was being used by him from June 15, 2022, after the media started reporting him in the matter, it said.

"The device used during the period of the scam and used till June 9 (as per CDR analysis) has not been produced by Dhall in the investigation and he has claimed it as being broken in his statement given under Section 50 of the PMLA. This is nothing but an act of destruction of evidence and thus impedeing the investigation," the ED has claimed.

Later, his chats were recovered from the cell phones of Benoy Babu and Manoj Rai. Dhall later disclosed that he deleted chats from him phone.

The ED asked to submit his chat with Ajay Malhotra - who allegedly sent him the copy of the draft excise policy prior to its official release. However, the said chats were not available in his phone. Asked why the chats and messages with reference to the excise policy were not available in his phone, Dhall told ED officials that he deleted them from his mobile phone.

"Dhall had indulged in the activity of creating false evidence after the investigation started. The calculation of Credit Notes issued by United Breweries have been made by Dhall only after the investigation has started and the data created/calculation shown getting these credit notes issued is concocted and is to mislead the investigation," the ED has alleged.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.