Binge-watching weekend sorted: 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood', 'Bastar' & 'Bridgerton 3' open on OTT

New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) This week, streaming platforms are packed up with exciting OTT titles, ranging from S.S. Rajamouli's animated series 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' to the Adah Sharma-starring political thriller 'Bastar: The Naxal Story', and the rib-tickling journey of bromance 'Namacool'.

Here is a list of five titles that have caught the attention of IANS this week:

'Bridgerton Season 3':

The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in London high society. It is inspired by Julia Quinn's bestselling novels. In the third season, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) finally gives up on her long-held crush on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) after hearing his disparaging remarks about her last season.

The showrunner is Jess Brownell, and it stars Victor Alli, Adjoa Andoh, Lorraine Ashbourne, Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey, Joanna Bobin, Harriet Cains, and Bessie Carter, among others.

It is now streaming on Netflix.

'Baahubali: Crown of Blood':

It shows Baahubali and Bhallaladeva joining hands to protect the kingdom of Mahishmati and the throne from the warlord Raktadeva. Directed by Jeevan J. Kang and Navin John, the series promises to take the audience into an animated world of Baahubali, showcasing epic adventure, brotherhood, betrayal, and conflict.

Produced by Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks, with Rajamouli, Sharad Devarajan, and Shobu Yarlagadda, 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' drops on Disney+ Hotstar on May 17.

'Bastar: The Naxal Story':

The political thriller film, directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, stars Adah, Indira Tiwari, Vijay Krishna, Shilpa Shukla, Yashpal Sharma, Subrat Dutta, and Raima Sen. It is based on the Naxalite-Maoist insurgency in the Bastar district of Chhattisgarh.

It will premiere on May 17 on Zee5.

'Namacool':

Hina Khan, Abhinav Sharma, and Aaron Koul-starrer 'Namacool' revolves around two inseparable friends, Mayank and Piyush, and the true definition of manhood.

Directed by Ritam Srivastava and written by Shantanu Srivastava, this seven-episode series also features Abhishek Bajaj, Anushka Kaushik, Faisal Malik, and Aadil Khan in pivotal roles.

Produced by Reliance Entertainment Studios, 'Namacool' will premiere on May 17 on Amazon miniTV.

‘Thelma the Unicorn’:

The American animated musical adventure comedy movie is a quirky, hilarious, and heartfelt ride from directors Jared Hess and Lynn Wang. Thelma is a small-time pony who dreams of becoming a glamorous music star. In a pink and glitter-filled moment of fate, Thelma is transformed into a unicorn and instantly rises to global stardom. But this new life of fame comes at a cost.

It stars the voices of Brittany Howard, Will Forte, Jemaine Clement, Edi Patterson, Fred Armisen, Zach Galifianakis, Jon Heder, and Shondrella Avery.

The film will be released on May 17 on Netflix.

