Bihar woman brown sugar kingpin surrenders in Jharkhand, reveals key info to Police

Ranchi, June 23 (IANS) Ruby, alias Bhabhi Ji, the alleged kingpin of a brown sugar supply network operating across several cities in Jharkhand, including Ranchi, has surrendered and made startling revelations to the police, officials said on Monday.

A resident of Mochi Tola in Sasaram, Bihar, Ruby was taken into three-day police custody by Ranchi’s Sukhdev Nagar police station last week and was questioned in connection with the illegal drug trade.

Following her interrogation, she was produced in court on Monday and sent to Birsa Munda Central Jail in judicial custody.

Over the past six months, Ranchi police had launched multiple raids to nab Bhabhi Ji, who had managed to evade arrest each time.

Finally, facing mounting pressure, she surrendered before a Ranchi court last week. Six cases are registered against her at the Sukhdev Nagar police station.

Since January, Ranchi police have arrested more than 10 people involved in brown sugar peddling.

During interrogations, all of them pointed to Sasaram as the source and identified a woman known as Bhabhi Ji as the key supplier.

Her name first surfaced in January when Ranchi’s Kotwali DSP Prakash Soy arrested three peddlers with 12 grams of brown sugar. The trail intensified last month after a young woman, Sezal Khan, and her partner Suraj Kumar were arrested from Noor Nagar in Ranchi with 110 grams of brown sugar and Rs 4.5 lakh in cash. Sezal too named Bhabhi Ji as the supplier.

According to police, Ruby has confessed that she prepares brown sugar herself and operates the network with help from her husband, brother-in-law, and other family members. She admitted to having prior knowledge of police raids and would escape to safe locations before any operation.

During interrogation, Ruby revealed critical details -- ranging from sources of raw materials to pricing structures -- which the police are now using to map the broader supply chain.

Further action based on her disclosures is underway.

