Bihar: Unidentified men attack campaign vehicle of HAM in Imamganj

Patna, Nov 7 (IANS) Unidentified men attacked a campaign vehicle for the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) Party in the Imamganj Assembly constituency on Thursday.

The vehicle was damaged, and campaign posters and banners were torn. The vehicle was supporting Deepa Manjhi, the daughter-in-law of HAM leader Jitan Ram Manjhi and a candidate for the Imamganj seat.

The HAM leaders have accused members of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) of orchestrating the attack, suggesting it was politically motivated.

Shailendra Singh, the SDPO of Sherghati range, stated, “The police are actively pursuing the matter, we will take strict action against those found responsible for the attack.”

The incident occurred at Pachma village of Banke Bazar block within the Imamganj assembly constituency, tensions have escalated following an attack on the campaign vehicle of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) party.

Sibghatullah Khan, the State General Secretary of HAM, said that workers from the rival Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) stopped the campaign vehicle, damaged it, tore down posters and banners, and assaulted the driver.

“RJD supporters reportedly threw stones at the vehicle, damaging it created unrest in the area,” Khan said.

The vehicle was actively campaigning in the Banke Bazar area for Deepa Manjhi, HAM’s candidate and daughter-in-law of party leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, who faces strong competition in a close three-way race with RJD and Jan Suraaj candidates.

The seat fell vacant after Jitan Ram Manjhi was elected MP from Gaya seats in the recently concluded Lok Sabha election.

The Imamganj assembly race is intense, with multiple parties vying for the seat, adding to the already heated environment. The incident has further heightened political tensions as the parties continue to compete in the run-up to the election.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.