Bihar: Tej Pratap Yadav forms new alliance ahead of Assembly elections

Patna, Aug 5 (IANS) In a significant political move ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap Yadav, elder son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, announced the formation of a new alliance with five regional parties under the theme of social justice and total transformation.

Speaking to the media at Maurya Hotel in Patna, Tej Pratap said his alliance includes Vikas Vanchit Insaan Party (VVIP), Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM), Pragatisheel Janta Party (PJP), Wajib Adhikar Party (WAP), and Samyukta Kisan Vikas Party.

“The objective of our alliance is very clear—social justice, social rights, and complete change. If the people support us, we promise comprehensive development of Bihar. We also vow to fulfil the dreams of Lohia, Karpoori Thakur, and Jayaprakash Narayan,” Tej Pratap declared.

He also extended an open invitation to the RJD to join the alliance, but firmly ruled out any alliance with the BJP or JD-U.

“We are socialists and will never form an alliance with parties like the BJP and JD-U,” he said.

When asked about RJD’s state president Mangani Lal Mandal’s claim that Tej Pratap has no existence in the party, the former minister hit back sharply: “Mandal should pick up the kamandal and go to Banaras or Vrindavan. We’ll send him to our Guruji’s ashram there,” Tej Pratap retorted.

When asked if Tejashwi would contest from Mahua Assembly constituency, Tej Pratap said, “Tejashwi will never contest from Mahua. I have always blessed him to move forward. I don’t desire any post or the Chief Minister’s chair. We will take Yadavs and Muslims together,” he added.

Tej Pratap confirmed that he will contest the upcoming elections from Mahua as an independent candidate, stating he has the people’s full support.

“We have blown the trumpet for Mahua. From today, we are starting a new political innings. Many enemies will fear our progress, but we are confident of moving ahead.”

He also dismissed Mukesh Sahani’s VIP (Vikassheel Insaan Party) as a “disguised party,” claiming the real Nishad party is with him.

“We don’t want to fall into the trap of Jaichands. Our alliance will carry forward the dreams of Bihar’s marginalised communities,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.