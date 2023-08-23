Bihar Shocker: Mentally-challenged man kills father, chews off his ear, fingers

Patna, Aug 23 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a mentally-challenged person killed his father and chewed his ear and fingers in Bihar’s Jamui district, an official said.

The accused has been identified as Naresh Yadav, a native of Domasar village in the district.

Naresh was undergoing treatment and had ran out of medicines five days ago.As he was not getting medicines, his mental condition deteriorated and he fled from the house.

His father Gola Yadav later found him on the bank of a river. When he reached out to him, Naresh pinned him down and crushed his head with bricks. He then chewed off one his ears and few fingers.

After committing the crime, Naresh returned home and informed other family members about the incident. He also told them to recover the body from the bank of the river.

The family members rushed there and were in shock to discover the body. They later informed the local police who took Naresh into custody.

“The body has been sent for post-mortem. A case of murder has been lodged against the accused,” said an officer from the Charkha Pather police station.

