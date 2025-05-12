Bihar: Prime Minister's Employment Generation Programme a boon for people of Motihari

Motihari (Bihar), May 12 (IANS) The Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) is proving to be a boon for the people of Motihari in Bihar as they are getting employment at the local level through this scheme.

The beneficiaries of the scheme have expressed their gratitude to the government for this scheme, which was started in August 2008, aiming to promote entrepreneurship in small towns.

Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Nakched Tola in Motihari city, used to run a shop and sell bags brought from outside. In the meantime, he came to know about this scheme. He contacted the Central Bank, which gave him a loan of Rs 10 lakh under PMEGP. Sanjay set up a bag factory with the loan.

By taking advantage of the scheme, Kumar, who used to sell bags brought from outside, has now become the owner of a factory and is also earning well. Thanking the Prime Minister for this, Sanjay said that he has got a lot of benefits under this scheme. By setting up this factory, he is not only earning a good income, but has also provided employment to people.

Artisan Mohammad Aftab said, "This scheme has changed the lives of poor people like us. Now we are working in our state, Bihar. Earlier, we had to go outside for employment, which caused various problems in life."

Meanwhile, Mohammad Qamar, a beneficiary of the scheme, said, "We used to work in Delhi earlier. Because of this scheme, we have got employment in our area. Life outside was very difficult, and now I am living with my family. I congratulate the Prime Minister on this."

The Prime Minister’s Employment Generation Programme is a major credit-linked subsidy programme aimed at generating self-employment opportunities through the establishment of micro-enterprises in the non-farm sector.

The scheme is implemented by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), functioning as the nodal agency at the national level. At the state level, the scheme is implemented through State KVIC Directorates, State Khadi and Village Industries Boards (KVIBs), District Industries Centres (DICs) and banks.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.