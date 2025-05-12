Makers of Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh-starrer ‘Pune Highway’ move release date to May 23

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) The upcoming Amit Sadh and Jim Sarbh-starrer film ‘Pune Highway’ will now release in theatres on May 23. Earlier, the film was supposed to arrive in cinemas on May 16.

The makers shared a statement with regards to pushing the release date of the film. However, they did not furnish the details as to why the film’s release has been pushed.

The makers said in a statement, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, we have had to shift the release of our film Pune Highway from May 16 to May 23. We look forward to seeing you at the cinemas."

The film is directed by Bugs Bhargava Krishna and Rahul daCunha. It is a gripping whodunnit based on the critically acclaimed play of the same name.

Produced by Drop D Films and Ten Years Younger Productions, the film also stars Anuvab Pal, Manjari Fadnnis, Ketki Narayan, Sudeep Modak, Abhishek Krishnan, Swapnil Ajgaonkar, and Shishir Sharma.

The trailer unveiled earlier offers a tense and thrilling preview of the story, which unravels following the discovery of a dead body that throws the lives of three childhood friends into chaos.

Combining stellar performances with taut storytelling and a web of suspense, Pune Highway promises to be a must-watch for mystery lovers. The film premiered at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) last year to a packed house and glowing reviews.

In the light of Operation Sindoor launched by the Government of India, several production houses have pushed the release dates of their films. Operation Sindoor was launched following the dastardly terror attack on 26 innocent tourists in Pahalgam, last month.

Government of India has stated the operation was precise, and was targeted to eliminate the terror infrastructure in Pakistan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.