Bihar Police recommends high-security jails for notorious criminals & Maoists

Patna April 1 (IANS) In response to escalating criminal activities, including high-profile jewellery heists in Arrah and Patna, Bihar Police has proposed the establishment of two high-security prisons to house notorious criminals, Maoists, and fundamentalists.

These facilities are intended to be situated in isolated, deserted locations to ensure enhanced security and containment.

Kundan Krishnan, the Additional Director General (ADG) of Bihar Police Headquarters, announced that a formal proposal for constructing these high-security jails will be submitted to the Union government for approval.

The Bihar Special Task Force (STF) has identified two potential sites for these facilities, aiming to prevent incarcerated criminals from orchestrating crimes from within prison walls.

This initiative comes in the wake of significant criminal incidents, notably the robbery at a Tanishq jewellery showroom in Arrah on March 10, where six armed men looted jewellery worth approximately Rs 25 crore.

Swift police action led to the arrest of two suspects and the recovery of stolen items valued at around Rs 15 crore.

Additionally, a suspect named Chunmun Jha, allegedly involved in the heist, was killed in an encounter with the Bihar Police's Special Task Force in Araria district. A major heist also took place in the Jiva Jewellery showroom in Patna’s Danapur locality as well.

ADG Krishnan highlighted a concerning trend of technologically adept youths being drawn into criminal activities, often under the influence of established criminals operating from within jails.

“The investigations revealed that criminal gangs are recruiting tech-savvy youths who idolise big criminals. Old criminals are using technically skilled youth to execute crimes while directing operations from jail,” he said.

He further stated, “In the Tanishq heist, two criminals, Sheru Singh and Chandan Singh, orchestrated the robbery from West Bengal’s Purulia Jail, using technical devices from inside the prison. Digital devices were found in their wards.”

“To combat this, the STF has compiled dossiers on 4,000 notorious criminals and 3,000 Naxalites in the state. The proposed high-security prisons aim to isolate such individuals, thereby disrupting their networks and reducing crime rates,” Krishnan said.

Furthermore, the Bihar government is considering measures to confiscate the properties of professional criminals as a deterrent.

“We have urged parents to monitor their children’s activities closely, especially in districts like Vaishali and Bhojpur, where youth involvement in crime has been notably high,” he said.

