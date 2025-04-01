Gwalior beneficiaries thrive under PM Vishwakarma scheme with financial support and training

Gwalior, April 1 (IANS) The central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running several welfare schemes aimed at benefiting the poor and marginalised sections of society. Among these, the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana has proven to be a blessing for those seeking to become self-reliant through their traditional trades. Under this scheme, the Madhya Pradesh government has sanctioned loans worth millions of rupees to thousands of needy families, enabling them to strengthen their livelihoods and live a better life.

In the Gwalior district, hundreds of beneficiaries have been aided under this scheme. This initiative has been especially helpful for people from economically disadvantaged backgrounds who were struggling to properly support their families. However, the situation has changed for the better as these individuals are now becoming financially empowered and making significant strides toward self-reliance.

Abhishek Agarwal, a Gwalior resident, who received a loan under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, shared how the scheme transformed his life. He said, "I initially took a loan of just Rs 10,000 to start a clothing business. Gradually, my business grew, and today it has reached a larger scale. The loan amount increased over time, and now I don’t face any difficulty in supporting my family. This scheme has provided me with a new opportunity for employment, and I have become self-reliant."

Like Abhishek Agarwal, many others are realising their dreams by benefiting from this scheme.

Another beneficiary, Nitin Gupta, expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government, saying, "I was unemployed and unable to take care of my family’s needs, but when I received a loan under the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana, I started my own business in collaboration with large traders at Maharaj Bada in Gwalior. This loan has completely changed my life. Today, I am earning well and am able to provide a good life for my family."

The main objective of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Yojana is to empower traditional artisans and craftsmen by providing them financial support, making them self-reliant. Under this scheme, individuals engaged in traditional professions such as carpentry, blacksmithing, pottery, tailoring, footwear making, weaving, masonry, sculpture, and other similar occupations are provided with training, financial assistance, and modern tools, enabling them to improve their craft.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.