Bihar: Parents thrash principal for sexually harassing girl students

Patna, July 22 (IANS) Residents of Masaudi on the outskirts of Patna thrashed the principal of a government school for sexually harassing girl students, an official said on Saturday.



Following the incident, the block education officer suspended the accused principal besides initiating legal action against him on the direction of District Magistrate Chandrashekher Singh.

The incident took place on Friday when some girl students refused to go to school, complaining about the misbehaviour of the principal. Soon after, the agitated parents reached the school and thrashed the principal, identified as Avinash Kumar.

The local police later intervened and arrested the accused.

The girls alleged that the principal used to call them inside his office and touch them inappropriately. He did this even inside the classrooms as well.

Even the female teachers of the school were scared of him because of his acts, they alleged.

“We have suspended the accused principal with immediate effect, besides initiating legal action against him,” said Rajendra Thakur, block education officer of Masaudi.

--IANS

