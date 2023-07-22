AIIMS Delhi performs successful surgery by removing knife from man's back

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) A team of doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi successfully performed a surgery of a challenging case by removing a retained knife from a 30-years-old man's back.

The patient allegedly suffered the injury while defending his jewellery shop from robbers.

AIIMS in a statement said that the patient was admitted in the Emergency on late evening of July 12.

It said that the patient’s condition upon arrival at the emergency room was critical, presenting a complex case requiring urgent attention and surgical intervention.

“The surgical procedure of posterior decompression with removal of knife and posterior fixation was conducted by Professor Dr Kamran Farooque and his spine team on the morning of July 13,” the statement said.

Dr Farooque and his team skillfully removed the retained knife blade while ensuring the patient's stability and safety throughout the procedure, it said.

The successful operation on this stab knife injury patient highlights the Trauma Centre's continued dedication to excellence in trauma care and its ability to handle complex cases with optimal outcomes, it added.

