Bihar NDA leaders reiterate India's stand against terrorism

Patna, May 8 (IANS) After the all-party meeting in New Delhi to discuss the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor, political leaders across party lines in Bihar reiterated India's stand against terrorism while underlining that the military action specifically targeted terrorist hideouts in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) without harming civilians.

Dilip Jaiswal, State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bihar unit, stated: "Our defence forces acted with precision and only targeted terrorist camps at nine locations. No civilian in Pakistan was harmed."

He added, "We have no ill will toward the innocent citizens of Pakistan. But Pakistan's ongoing support for terrorism is evident to the entire world, and India will not spare those who harbour or promote terrorism."

Reacting to remarks reportedly made by Congress leaders Udit Raj and Prithviraj Chavan, Jaiswal declined to comment directly.

"There are hundreds of leaders in the Congress party. I can't respond to each one. If leaders like Rahul Gandhi or Mallikarjun Kharge had said something, I could have responded. But as far as I know, Congress has officially supported the government and saluted the Indian Army on this issue," Jaiswal said.

Union Minister and senior JD(U) leader Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, which had targeted innocent tourists.

"The terrorists targeted Hindus and killed them. They spared the wives of the victims and told them to inform Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This act has deeply angered every Indian," Union Minister Singh said.

He praised the precision and effectiveness of 'Operation Sindoor', stating: "Our forces demonstrated remarkable bravery and accuracy. They struck the terrorist training camps in Pakistan and PoK without causing any harm to civilians or nearby Pakistani army camps. This shows that India's fight is against terrorism, not with civilians or any nation's Army."

Union Minister Singh also welcomed the outcome of the all-party meeting.

"Every political party expressed unanimous support for the operation and lauded the courage of our defence personnel. The entire country is standing with the armed forces," he said.

