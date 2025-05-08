Diksha eyes further progress on LET; Pranavi, Avani and Tvesa in fray in Korea

May 08, 2025, 18:45 IST
- Sakshi Post

Seoul (Korea), May 8 (IANS) The Indian foursome led by Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs return to action on the Ladies European Tour (LET) after a three-week break at the Aramco Korea Championship. Diksha and Pranavi will be joined by Tvesa Malik and rookie Avani Prashanth.

