Bihar: Mukesh Sahani launches Nishadh Arakshan Sankalp Yatra

Patna July 25 (IANS): Vikassheel Insan Party (VIP) Chief Mukesh Sahani on Tuesday launched Rath Yatra called Nishadh Aarakshan Sankalp Yatra of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

He will cover 80 districts of these two states in 101 days in a specially designed luxurious Rath modified on Mercedes Benz bus.

The cost of the Rath is Rs 4 crore and its interior and exterior design is giving an impression of royal look.

Mukesh Sahani is claiming to represent Nishadh (fisherman) community in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh and considers bandit queen Pholan Devi as his ideal figure.

The design of the Rath is as such that it has a meeting room, a bedroom, a toilet and other facilities. The interior finishing is made of golden and red colour with exotic lighting, furniture, comfort and air conditioning.

The Rath was modified by the engineers of Mumbai and was completed in two months.

The exterior of Rath carries photographs of Lord Krishna, Pholan Devi, Jubba Sahani and Mukesh Sahani.

The yatra is expected to end on November 2.

