Bihar govt to review rehabilitation policy for Ganga Bridge project displaced families

New Delhi, Feb 15 (IANS) The Bihar Road Construction Department has formulated a rehabilitation policy for those displaced by the Ganga Bridge Project in Patna and Vaishali districts.

This policy included provisions for allotting land to displaced families who did not own houses in Patna or Hajipur.

Deputy Chief Minister cum Road Construction Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha acknowledged several complaints related to the rehabilitation of displaced families that came before him and directed departmental officials to review the situation.

“A total of 109 houses were constructed under the rehabilitation plan built in Hajipur but only 17 houses have been allotted so far. The remaining 92 houses are unoccupied and in dilapidated condition, making them unfit for living. We have directed officials to construct those houses followed by the allotments to the displaced families,” Sinha said.

“Besides, the department will review a total of 514 plots in Patna spans 7.7 acres. A 50,000-square-foot plot is completely vacant, which may be utilised for infrastructure development,” he added.

The Chief Engineer has been tasked with conducting a site inspection of a 50,000-square-foot plot. To ensure efficient land utilization, a committee has been formed under the Chairman of Bihar State Bridge Construction Corporation Limited.

“The committee comprises the Chief Engineer, Chief Engineer (South Division) and Chief Engineer (Monitoring Division). The committee has been asked to submit a detailed report within 15 days, based on which a new construction plan will be prepared,” Sinha said.

Sinha pointed out that the vacant land near JP Setu and on the bank of the Ganga River will be utilised for the development of houses for displaced families.

Deputy CM Sinha emphasised that under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, the Road Construction Department is committed to improving transportation and developing infrastructure in Bihar.

The initiative is not just about roads and bridges but also aims at holistic urban development and rehabilitation for displaced families.

