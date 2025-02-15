Forced displacement in Gaza 'pure brutality': Erdogan

Ankara, Feb 15 (IANS) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly condemned any forced displacement in Gaza, calling it "pure brutality" and completely unacceptable.

Speaking to journalists on his flight from visits to Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan, Erdogan said on Friday that the US "is making a serious miscalculation regarding our region."

He emphasised that it was crucial not to adopt an approach that disregards the history, values, and accumulated experience of the region. He also warned that ignoring the suffering there would not benefit Washington, Xinhua news agency reported.

Erdogan called on US President Donald Trump to honor his pre-election promises by pursuing peace rather than war.

"There is no place in this region for an 'I did it, so it's done' approach," he said.

Erdogan highlighted the humanitarian and legal concerns surrounding the ongoing crisis, stressed the need for a fair solution that respects international law and human rights, and reaffirmed Turkiye's commitment to advocating for Palestinian rights on the international stage.

"It is crucial to ensure the protection of the Palestinian people and to seek a fair solution. Turkiye has always defended Palestinian rights and has actively worked to draw attention to this issue on the international platform. Our efforts in securing ceasefires cannot be denied," the president said.

"Any steps taken must be in line with the will of the Palestinian people and should offer a truly fair resolution," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.