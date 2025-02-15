M23 seizes strategic airport in DR Congo

Goma, Feb 15 (IANS) The March 23 Movement (M23) armed group announced that it has seized control of Kavumu Airport in South Kivu Province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

"Kavumu Airport was a danger to the civilian population in the liberated areas and our positions. From now on, Kavumu and its surroundings, including the airport, are under control," Laurence Kanyuka, the group's spokesperson, stated in a post on X.

Kavumu Airport, located about 30 km from Bukavu, the provincial capital, serves as a crucial hub for humanitarian and military flights. According to local sources, Congolese forces withdrew key equipment before the airport fell to the M23, Xinhua news agency reported.

The latest offensive follows the group's claim on January 26 that it had captured Goma, the capital of North Kivu Province. Since the beginning of the week, the M23 has taken control of several towns in South Kivu, sparking panic among residents in Bukavu.

Sources in South Kivu reported that some DRC soldiers and their allies have retreated, with others moving toward the road to Uvira. Civil society groups, in a letter published Wednesday, urged authorities to avoid combat in Bukavu to prevent civilian casualties.

The security situation in the eastern DRC has deteriorated with the resurgence of the M23, which Kinshasa and United Nations reports accuse Rwanda of backing. Since late 2021, the M23 has intensified its attacks, capturing key strategic locations, including the commercial hub of Bunagana on the Ugandan border and the mining town of Rubaya, known for its coltan deposits.

The conflict is deeply rooted in the aftermath of the 1994 Rwandan genocide and ongoing ethnic tensions, particularly between the Tutsi and Hutu communities. The DRC accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23, while Rwanda alleges that the Congolese army has allied with the Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda, a rebel group accused of participating in the genocide against the Tutsi.

The escalating crisis has led to mass displacement, increased instability, and heightened diplomatic tensions between the DRC and Rwanda. In response, DRC President Felix Tshisekedi is seeking international backing at the Munich Security Conference, held from February 14 to 16 in Germany.

Regional diplomatic efforts and military initiatives are underway to curb the M23's advance and restore stability in the conflict-ridden Great Lakes region.

