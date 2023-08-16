Bihar education dept to transfer employees, officials working at one place for over 3 years

Patna, Aug 16 (IANS) The Bihar education department has decided to transfer those non-teaching employees who have completed 3 years or more at one place.

Separate letters in this regard were issued by additional chief secretary KK Pathak to managing directors of Bihar Educational Project Council (BEPC) and Bihar State Educational Development Corporation (BSEDC), directing them to transfer officials and employees working here in state headquarters to districts if they have completed 3 years or more.

The idea is to make every official efficient for their respective works.

KK Pathak, after taking over the charge of additional chief secretary of education department is in action mode and taking tough decisions for teaching and non-teaching staff of the department. Even those students, who would not have 50 per cent attendance in schools, will be not allowed in the examinations, as per the the direction.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.