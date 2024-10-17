Bihar: Education Dept bans entry of YouTubers in classrooms

Patna, Oct 17 (IANS) Bihar Education Department has banned the entry of YouTubers and other unauthorised individuals with recording equipment, such as microphones and cameras, into government school classrooms.

The department’s Director Administration has issued a letter to all district education officers, emphasising that such unauthorised entries have recently been observed and disrupted the functioning of schools.

He pointed out that individuals representing various organisations have been entering school premises without permission, causing interruptions in the educational environment.

These disruptions not only impact teaching but also raise concerns about the security and well-being of students and teachers.

The directive highlights how such activities can affect students' focus and overall development by interfering with the regular teaching process.

The ban aims to safeguard the integrity of the educational process and ensure that students can learn in a safe and undisturbed environment.

The Education Department has also tightened restrictions to prevent unauthorised media access in government schools, responding to concerns over disruptions caused by YouTubers and other media representatives.

“Only the school principal will have the authority to interact with the press, while other teachers are prohibited from giving press briefings. Any reporter wishing to enter a classroom with a microphone or camera must first obtain permission from the principal,” the Director Administration said.

The action follows a growing trend of videos circulating online where reporters, often from YouTube channels, directly question teachers and students in government schools without prior approval. These surprise visits frequently lead to uncomfortable and awkward situations, putting teachers on the spot and exposing their potential inability to answer certain questions.

