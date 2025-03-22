Bihar Diwas celebrations to take place today at Dilli Haat with cultural performances, craft exhibitions

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Signalling the importance of the contributions of the people of the state settled in the national Capital, Bihar Diwas grand celebrations are set to take place at Dilli Haat, INA, New Delhi, starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday. The event will be graced by the Minister of Industries, Government of Bihar, Nitish Mishra who will serve as the Chief Guest.

The celebration will feature an array of lively cultural performances by renowned artists from Bihar, offering a glimpse into the state’s rich cultural heritage and traditions.

The Bihar Utsav 2025 at Dilli Haat is a grand showcase of the state's vibrant art, culture, and craftsmanship. Running until March 31, this festival serves as a unique platform to explore Bihar’s diverse cultural heritage, with numerous stalls displaying exquisite products created by local artisans.

Kundan Kumar, the Resident Commissioner, underscored the significance of the event, stating, "Bihar Utsav celebrates the foundation day of our state, and it’s a tribute to our rich heritage. The Department of Industries has worked diligently to bring this fair to life, ensuring that our artisans and small businesses get the recognition they deserve."

The festival is home to a variety of traditional crafts, including Madhubani paintings, wooden artefacts, and Tassar silk sarees.

Vendors at the festival expressed their gratitude for the government's support, noting that they have been setting up stalls at Bihar Utsav for several years. They mentioned that the government has consistently assisted them by covering travel costs, providing allowances, and offering free spaces to sell their products.

According to the event organisers, Bihar Utsav is not just about showcasing craftsmanship but also about empowering artists from the state who often lack opportunities to display their work on larger platforms.

The festival continues to promote the rich cultural tapestry of Bihar while creating economic opportunities for local artisans.

