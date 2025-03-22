Czech Republic resumes border controls with Slovakia amid FMD outbreak

Prague, March 22 (IANS) The Czech Republic reinstated border controls with neighbouring Slovakia in response to an outbreak of the highly contagious foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) among cattle on three Slovak farms.

According to Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Vyborny, extraordinary border controls at Slovak crossings were reinstated in agreement with the Czech Police and Interior Minister Vit Rakusan. Police and veterinary inspectors are currently enforcing a ban on imports of livestock from affected regions at four main border crossings with Slovakia, he said.

Vyborny has also contacted the leaders of key agricultural unions and associations, urging their members to adhere to emergency measures and strict biosecurity protocols, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I once again appeal to all farmers not to underestimate the necessary protective measures for their livestock, including hygiene, disinfection and a strict ban on unauthorized entry into their facilities," the minister said on social media platform X.

Earlier this month, the Czech Republic banned the transport of susceptible animals from Hungary and Slovakia over outbreaks of FMD. The ban was canceled only a few days ago.

FMD primarily affects cloven-hoofed animals such as cattle, pigs, sheep, and goats. Symptoms include fever, loss of appetite, excessive salivation, and blisters on the mouth and feet.

According to the State Veterinary Administration of the Czech Republic, in addition to human activity, wild animals, including wild boars, can also act as vectors of the disease. The virus is primarily transmitted by inhalation and direct contact between animals.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.